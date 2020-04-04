BREAKING NEWS: 13 deaths in Glasgow four seasons care home linked to COVID-19

A tragic outbreak of COVID-19 in a Glasgow care home has lead to 13 confirmed deaths.

Burlington Court Care Home has the capacity to provide nursing care for up to 90 residents with complex medical needs.

It cares for people with ongoing medical conditions such as Huntington’s and Parkinson’s Disease.

The deaths at the care home all took place in the past seven days.

All 13 fatalities have been linked to COVID-19, the health care provider which runs the home Four Seasons Health Care confirmed to the Scottish Sun.





Two members of staff are also being treated for the disease.

The healthcare bosses confirmed: “With deep sadness we can confirm that 13 residents have passed away over the past seven days.





“The focus is the ongoing care and protection of all our residents and our colleagues.”

The outbreak comes after additional restrictions were placed on the visitor policy by the healthcare provider.