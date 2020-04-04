BREAKING: Boris Johnson’s pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds has coronavirus





Carrie Symonds has announced she has coronavirus after fiancee Boris Johnson went into isolation with the deadly pathogen.

MS SYMONDS posted on Twitter earlier today and said: ‘I’ve spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of coronavirus. I haven’t needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the mend.

‘Being pregnant with Covid-19 is obviously worrying.’

The latest figures have shown that there are 41,903 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK with 4,313 deaths.



