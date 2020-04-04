Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson raises £30k for NHS with shed auction





LOCKED down TV Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson raised £30,000 for the NHS by selling his famous gavel and other items in an online auction – in his SHED.

The auctioneer received 50 lots from members of the public and celebrities in less than a week before broadcasting the bidding live last night.

Two donations from Drew Pritchard of TV’s Salvage Hunters were in high demand, pushing the total sale to £29,270 with public donations reaching £600 and rising.

Every penny will be donated to Derby and Burton Hospitals Charity Covid-19 Appeal and could pay for 30,000 face masks.

The top seller was a day out salvage hunting and antique shopping with Drew which fetched £3,700. His iconic cap brought in another £480.





Charles raised £1,770 with his BBC Bargain Hunt goodies, his own gavel, tea for four in his garden shed and a VIP day out at Hansons Auctioneers.

He said: “I’m very proud we managed to make so much money for our amazing health service workers fighting this terrible disease on the front line.





“It’s yet another sign of the nation’s deep respect and admiration for them.