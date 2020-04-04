Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos donates $100 million to feed Americans struggling in US Covid-19 pandemic





Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos announced a $100 million donation to food banks in America, as the coronavirus pandemic leaves many of the country’s citizens struggling to make ends meet.

“Even in ordinary times, food insecurity in American households is an important problem, and unfortunately COVID-19 is amplifying that stress significantly. Non-profit food banks and food pantries rely in large part on surplus food from a range of food businesses. For example, many restaurants donate excess food. But during this time of social distancing, restaurants are closed, and many other normal channels of excess food have also shut down. To make matters worse, as supply is dwindling, demand for food bank services is going up,” stated Bezos in his instagram post.

He then went on to announce a $100 million donation to non-profit Feeding American to help replenish its food banks. “Today, I want to support those on the front lines at our nation’s food banks and those who are relying on them for food with a $100 million gift to Feeding America,” added Bezos.

He said Feeding America “will quickly distribute the funds to their national network of food banks and food pantries, getting food to those countless families who need it”. Bezos’ announcement comes a day after Feeding America revealed that an estimated $1.4 billion in additional resources will be needed over the next six months to provide enough food for Americans struggling with hunger nationwide.



