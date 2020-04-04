40 firms on Spain’s Costa Del Sol unite to produce 100,000 face masks for frontliners battling Covid-19





MORE than forty firms in Malaga have come together with the goal of making 100,000 face masks for frontliners battling Covid-19. After hearing about the severe lack of face masks, Javier Martínez, Director General of local firm Lumon, decided to do something about it.

“So I wrote to various companies to get the materials, and then contacted various employees who would voluntarily produce the face masks from their homes,” said Martínez. In just two days, the group had made “3,000 masks which we gave to the Malaga Town hall and hospitals to distribute as they saw fit,” he confirmed.

-- Advertisement --



In fact, the supplies disappeared so quickly, that in the past few days Martínez contacted more companies to join the concerted effort to make and donate face masks. More firms have donated the materials we need, while others are providing their time to make them, for those on the frontline without adequate protection. “The companies range from self-employed people whose earnings have been severely dented by the crisis, to active firms – and we all share the common goal of simply wanting to play our part to help,” he explained.

“Now we have around 40 firms involved in the joint effort, and our goal is to make over 100,000 face masks for those in hospitals and care homes. Half of these will be ready to distribute in the next few days,” confirmed Martínez



