Windfall comes to Benidorm at right time





BENIDORM’s mayor Toni Perez pledged €4 million to ease the social economic crisis caused by Covid-19.

This will arrive in the form of direct aid to families and the town’s commercial network, “fundamentally the self-employed and small and medium businesses,” Perez said.

Full details will be announced over the coming days, but the mayor explained that these new measures are additional to those announced on March 16 after the State of Alarm came into force.

Meanwhile, Perez revealed that €1.4 million will go “practically immediately” to Social Services and Benidorm families.

This sum corresponds to 20 per cent of the municipality's 2019 Budget surplus which the national government is allowing town halls to use during the coronavirus crisis.








