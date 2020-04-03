WE NEED YOU! – Euro Weekly News to join forces with kind-hearted Marbella sisters in a show of fundraising solidarity on the Costa del Sol





KARA JAYE CARADAS and her twin sister Charley from The Boardwalk in Marbella are working tirelessly to deliver food packages to the elderly and less fortunate up and down the Costa del Sol under the banner of #ALLFORONEANDONEFORALL

Their third sister Penny Quinlan, who owns The Harbour, also helps by donating and delivering food for health care workers and Age Concern members on the coast as part of the project #STRONGERTOGETHER with Nicola McGeorge and Andy Clark of Society Magazine Marbella.

Spurred on by their magnificent work Euro Weekly News have decided to join forces with them in a show of strength and solidarity to appeal to you, the community, to ask what you can do for those in need in this time of struggle and isolation.