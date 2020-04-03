USAR 13 helps to keep coronavirus at bay





VOLUNTEERS from USAR 13 have disinfected the exterior of the Forum Mare Nostrum residential complex for the elderly in Alfaz.

Their work at the Forum is part of the cleaning operation that USAR 13 has performed each day since March 27 in coordination with the town hall’s Technical Services and Street Cleaning programme during the Covid-19 crisis.

USAR 13 also provides all cleaning materials, a 600-litre cistern lorry and two volunteers.

The non-profitmaking humanitarian organisation was founded in 2013 and its members are firemen, police officers and health professionals who specialise in search-and-rescue operations with specially-trained dogs.

The USAR 13 volunteers also help the vulnerable with programmes and projects that include dog-assisted therapy.







