Trump administration to recommend everyone across US wear face mask to contain spread of Covid-19





THE Trump administration is reported to be formalising new guidance recommending that all Americans wear face coverings when leaving their home, to contain the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

The recommendations, which are still being finalised, are expected to apply to those who live in the hardest hit Covid-19 areas. Given mask shortages across the country, the new guidance is expected to cover cloth and non-medical face coverings only.

-- Advertisement --



According to reports, the White House coronavirus task force will suggest that non-medical masks, T-shirts or bandannas be used to cover the nose and mouth when outside the home — for example, when shopping at supermarkets or pharmacies. Medical-grade masks, particularly those in short supply, however, would be reserved for health professionals dealing with patients.

A draft of the guide by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, suggests making covering of the mouth and nose recommendation apply to nearly all Americans, all over the US, according to one federal official. Some exceptions to the rule, would include young children under the age of two, anyone who has trouble breathing or unable to remove covering without help. Officials, however, are still discussing whether to limit its geographic scope. The guidelines are expected to be publicised shortly.

Some Mayors, however, such as Los Angeles’ Mayor Eric Garcetti, have already urged their residents to wear masks when they’re out in public.







