Torremolinos Town Hall Brings Culture and Entertainment to The Homes of The Costa del Sol





THE Torremolinos Town Hall’s Culture delegation, with the help and solidarity of local associations, theatre companies, artists and art professionals has designed a programme of activities and culture to enjoy at home “and make confinement more bearable,” councillor David Tejeiro has stated.

On April 5 the programming beings with professionals from the art sector who have volunteered to make this project a reality. Their goal is to give a platform to local culture and artists through social media.

All residents can be kept up to date via the #TorrremolinosEsCultura hashtag. Furthermore, any individuals interested in taking part can do so by contacting promocioncultural@ayto-torremolinos.es.

The programming includes a variety of activities and content, which will last until April 12:

Sunday April 5





6:00pm Yoga: Julia Rodrigez del Castillo

8:00pm Theatre: 'El caso de la mujer asesinadita' directed by Antonio Rodriguez

Monday April 6

6:00pm Yoga for Kids with Angeles Sandoval

Tuesday April 7





6:00pm Origami workshop with Artea-T

Wednesday April 8

6:00pm Analysis and study of ‘Las Meninas’ by Maribel Moreno

Thursday April 9

6:00pm Capoeira Martial Arts Exhibition with Abada Capoeira

Friday April 10

8:00pm Flamenco Show with Manuel Roldan

Saturday April 11

8:00pm Short film screening by Mixfitsizde Track 1

Sunday April 12