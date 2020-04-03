Thieves still at it under State of Alarm restrictions in Spain’s Mallorca





THIEVES are still at in Mallorca despite the State of Alarm lockdown restrictions.

In the last few days there have been four arrests for break-ins at properties in Palma and Alcudia.

-- Advertisement --



Police detained a 20-year-old suspected of forcing his way into a home in the island capital in the early hours of Wednesday morning after catching him red-handed.

Two plainclothes officers out on patrol spotted two men going into the property, and then heard a loud noise. One of the thieves ran out shortly afterwards and the other threw a bag onto the ground and hid behind a van.

The officers cuffed him after confirming the property’s door had been forced open using a screwdriver and a knife and that cupboards and drawers inside the home had been turned upside down.





In Alcudia the Guardia Civil arrested three suspects for stealing items worth more than €8,000 from a home.

In this case a call from a neighbour alerted the authorities to a possible break-in. When Guardia arrived along with a Local Police patrol they found thieves had forced their way through one of the doors.





A search of the surrounding area led to the discovery of gloves and an iron bar between some trees and close by an open vehicle, with no-one inside, but more gloves, balaclavas and tools.

A week’s investigation led to the three detentions. It turned out the robbers had gone into the property several times, getting their hands on items including skis, a jet-ski and bikes.