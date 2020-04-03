“The show must go on,” says Andrew Lloyd Webber as Universal brings theatre to your living room





Universal have come up with a whole series “The Shows Must Go On” where musicals go from stage to screen on YouTube, which will stream full-length musicals each week.

“They are going to show one of mine every Friday for the next few weeks,” says Andrew Lloyd Webber, English composer and impresario of musical theatre. “They are going start this evening with Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.”

The first show starts tonight on Friday at 7pm (British Standard Time) or 8pm (CET) across Europe on www.youtube.com/TheShowsMustGoOn – so, get ready to tune in.



