Spain’s Murcia Region Sees First Local Doctor Die After Getting Coronavirus





A MINUTE’S silence was held today (April 3) in memory of the first doctor to lose his life in the Murcia region due to Covid-19.

Fifty-nine-year-old Dr Nerio Valarino González passed away at Murcia City’s Reina Sofia hospital.

He worked at the Quirónsalud hospital in Murcia in the Emergency Department, and was diagnosed with coronavirus on March 25.

Dr González was admitted to the ICU at Reina Sofia, and it was confirmed that he had other underlying medical problems.

His Quirónsalud colleagues stood at the entrance doors of his former workplace to pay tribute to him.



