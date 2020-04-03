



Spain’s Helicopteros Sanitarios show love for their colleagues with donation to Hospital Costa del Sol in Marbella

ON Thursday, in an attempt to help with the shortages of medical protective materials, Helicopteros Sanitarios donated 100 protective suits to their colleagues in the Intensive Care Unit of the Hospital Costa del Sol in Marbella. Helicopteros Sanitarios wanted to express how truly grateful they are for the great work they are doing, day and night, with the patients affected by Covid-19 and wanted to show their full support.

Helicopteros Sanitarios is the first and leading Home Doctor and Emergency Services Company in the Costa del Sol for over the last 23 years with services free of charge to their members in the Costa del Sol: from Torremolinos to Alcaidesa-Sotogrande.