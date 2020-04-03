Spain President set to extend lockdown as it overtakes Italy to become world’s 2nd country after US with most Covid-19 cases





President Pedro Sanchez is expected to announce a lockdown extension as Spain overtakes Italy to become the second country in the world, after the US, with the most coronavirus (Covid-19) cases.

The country registered 7,472 more people diagnosed with the disease today, totalling 117,710. Spain has become the second country in the world, after the US, with most confirmed cases, overtaking Italy (115,242). The country also lost 932 lives to the deadly disease in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 10,935.

-- Advertisement --



According to Spain’s health authorities, the coronavirus spread in the country is beginning to stabilise, and confirmed that the measures put in place to combat the spread of the disease are working. “Unfortunately we’ve overtaken other countries, like Italy, in the number of cases, but the trend is showing us that we are achieving the objective,” said Fernando Simón, Director of the Centre for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies at the Ministry of Health, this afternoon.

Speaking via video link, having contracting the coronavirus earlier this week, Simón added: “We are taking a huge risk if we don’t continue to restrict movement.” Sanchez is expected to release a statement about an extension to the lockdown until 26th April, imminently



