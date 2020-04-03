Social services extended to help most vulnerable under lockdown in Spain’s Mallorca





CALVIA council has extended its social services to guarantee assistance for the most vulnerable groups throughout the coronavirus health crisis.

The local authority has added to the team two social workers and two administrative assistants, who have been reallocated from other municipal departments. It has also added a fourth telephone help line and email for social services.

-- Advertisement --



In terms of the actual services, meal delivery for the elderly, the disabled and people recovering from an illness is now provided to 49 local residents, up from 33, and a home assistance service to 91 people.

Between the start of the state of alarm lockdown and the end of March the council lent money adding up to more than €41,000 to 125 local households to buy basic necessities, and has been contacting families who receive municipal assistance for school meals to ensure they sufficient food.

The council identified people living alone and with reduced mobility as especially vulnerable in the current emergency situation, and has expanded its home tele-assistance service to cover basic needs and provide emotional support.





Victims of gender-based violence are being monitored by professionals.



