Scientific community dismisses claims Covid-19 was created in a Chinese laboratory





CLAIMS the coronavirus was created in a Chinese laboratory have been dismissed by the scientific community, after they were reportedly given credence by former Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, among others.

Five years ago, an ”experiment’ was mentioned by a presenter for Italian TV channel, RAI. It was suggested the virus was concocted in a lab and tested on bats and mice.

Footage of the programme has resurfaced, forcing leading scientists to speak out.

The experiment mentioned in the Leonardo GRT programme in November 2015 had been published in the scientific journal, Nature, detailing the findings of research which “managed to infect humans directly with bat coronavirus” and that this “SARS-related” virus could infect human cells.

But the scientific community argues there is no scientific evidence that the current strain of the virus was created in a laboratory. On the contrary, they say it has a natural origin.

In February, research journal, The Lancet, published a statement in which scientists from numerous countries condemned “conspiracy theories that suggest that Covid-19 does not have a natural origin.”





In addition, last month, Nature magazine said it “wanted to specify that the coronavirus they talk about in the article has nothing to do with the current one.

“We are aware that this experiment is being used as a basis for unverified theories that the new coronavirus causing Covid-19 was designed in a laboratory. There is no evidence that this is true,” it added.



