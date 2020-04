EACH night at 8pm, Alfaz joins all of Spain in applauding those who are battling Covid-19 on their behalf.

From balconies and terraces and windows they clap for the doctors, nurses, police, Proteccion Civil volunteers and all those who ensure that the nation’s essential services do not falter.

The homage they are paid is mutual and outside Alfaz’s health centre, doctors and nurses were recently seen applauding the Policia Local and members of Proteccion Civil in an emotional standing ovation.