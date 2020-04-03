Renfe Changes Train Timetable in Costa del Sol’s Malaga





THE Ministry of Transport has readjusted transport schedules for close-proximity Renfe trains.

The C-1 Line, from Malaga to Fuengirola, now has 54 daily trains. The first trains depart from Centro Alameda at 6.30am and 7.10am, and the last train will depart at 9.10pm.

-- Advertisement --



From the opposite direction, beginning at Fuengirola, the first trains will leave at 7.20am and 8.00am, whilst the last train will depart at 10.00pm.

The C-2 Line, Malaga-Alora, has also been readjusted with hourly trains leaving from Alameda from 8.00am till 7.40pm, and similarly, trains leaving Alora on every hour from 8.53am till 8.52pm.

For more information regarding timetables visit the Renfe Cercanias website.



