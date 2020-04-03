Record number of new coronavirus deaths in Spain’s Balearic Islands





THE Balearic Islands have registered a record number of new coronavirus deaths.

The Directorate General of Public Health and Participation and the Health Service reported today Friday that a further 12 people have lost their lives on the islands to Covid-19, bringing the total number to 69.

-- Advertisement --



Several of the patients passed away earlier in the week, but their deaths were not reported earlier because they have not been officially certified.

The total number of people testing positive for coronavirus on the islands stood at 1,257 by today, 53 more than on Thursday.

There are currently 112 Covid-19 patients in intensive care.



