



Reap the benefits of your Covid-19 isolation by creating some positive, fun family time

ENFORCED family time may seem a little daunting but by putting it to good use you may manage to encourage some life values within your children you may not have previously had the time to. Take time to do something like cooking, colouring or even listening to music with your children. These are fantastic things to be doing together and will go such a long way.

Art can be so powerful because it makes you escape for a little bit, it puts you in that mindfulness zone, and time passes so quickly. As adults, if we are doing this ourselves, then we are showing good habits to our children.

One really positive thing that will come out of this is that young people can become more independent in choosing when and what to learn. If we create children that love learning, they will automatically find new things to occupy their time with and to be inspired by.

What is extremely important is to carve out family time. Why not set a time in the day when everyone’s devices go away, try playing a board game or watching something appropriate on Netflix together.



