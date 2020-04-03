Reader’s letters: Words of gratitude





Dear Euro Weekly News,

Thank you to everyone at EWN who are working so hard at keeping us all informed and entertained. Keep up the good work.

Kind regards.

Sarah Irving

Dear Jackie Butcher,

I just wanted to congratulate you on this week’s article in the Euro

Weekly. Well done and thank you for all the words of encouragement and

support.

May I also take this opportunity of thanking everyone at the Euro Weekly

for keeping everything going during this very difficult time – Well done

to everyone.





Richard B Tolman.

Hi Folks,

Just to say thank you, for all your hard work, in keeping us up to date with the latest news, and in particular during the current crisis providing us with the latest changes in the lock down procedures as they unfold.





Thank you again,

Best regards,

John