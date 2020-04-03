Queen Elizabeth Records Special Coronavirus Broadcast Set to Air on Sunday





THE Queen will address the nation on Sunday, via a special broadcast that has been recorded concerning the coronavirus.

Queen Elizabeth will be trying to boost the morale of the country on Sunday evening at 8pm, in a new special televised broadcast focusing on the coronavirus pandemic.

The address has been recorded at Windsor Castle, where the Queen is currently staying alongside the Duke of Edinburgh.

There had been expectation that the monarch would publicly address the current crisis that had a firm grip on the country, especially the NHS.

Her Majesty has previously stated that she and her family are ready to ‘play their part’ in seeing the nation through the tough Covid-19 pandemic.





The move comes as cases of coronavirus continue to soar across the UK, with 3,605 confirmed victims as of Friday, April 3.

Each day has been setting new record deaths in the UK. The last three days have all been above the 500 mark, with the latest hitting 684 deaths.



