TWENTY Premier League clubs took part in a video conference meeting today and agreed the season will restart ‘when it is safe to do so.’

The aim was to thrash out a way forward and how the season should be played out.

Clubs will now discuss taking a 30 per cent wage deferral with their players.

All League clubs have pledged to complete the season with TV deals worth £750 million on the table. They will have to pay back the broadcast money if the games are not completed.