Premier League Set for Super Ending in 5-Week Summer Tournament





THE Premier League could be concluded during a five-week period in June, with teams playing behind closed doors twice a week.

With football across Europe currently on standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, speculation around the Premier League and its conclusion has been debated for weeks.

People appear to be campaigning for several different ways in which the league should be finalised – with many wanting the league resumed once the pandemic is under control and others stating it should be declared void and restart later in the year.

All 20 clubs are set to meet to discuss the future of the league, with the potential of a five-week window in June, where all remaining games will be completed behind closed doors and they will be live streamed on TV.

It is believed that the majority of the clubs are in favour of this option, as completing the season means the clubs avoid returning £800 million to broadcasters.





Most games would be shown on Sky’s platform and the remaining matches would be shared out between BT Sport, Amazon and the BBC.

The BBC will be included to compensate for the loss in value of its popular ‘Match of the Day’ highlights programme.



