Police unit in Spain’s Costa Blanca totally stretched as four officers test Covid-19 positive, one is hospitalised and at least 20 are in isolation





FOUR Local Police officers from Alicante have tested positive for coronavirus, with one being hospitalised, while more than 20 colleagues remain in quarantine.

Council sources claim the infections didn’t occur during service hours, while union representatives claim the number of officers in self-isolation because they are showing symptoms or because they have been in contact with somebody infected, could be nearer to 40 than 20.

The City Council and municipal unions have been negotiating possible changes in the shifts in recent days to try to minimise the exposure of officers to possible infections.

-- Advertisement --



But a proposal put forward by the Chief Executive did not receive the approval of the majority of the unions, so remained on the table. The deal was to work 12 hours a day for seven consecutive days, and a fortnight off duty.

Unions rejected the proposal, and as such officers are still working seven days on seven days off, in eight-hour shifts or five days on and two days off.



