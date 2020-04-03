OUR VIEW: Euro Weekly News opinion on World news this week





Long lasting actions

WITHOUT a doubt 2020 will be a recession year in every advanced economy. Most affected countries have already adopted strict lockdown measures. The economic statistics already coming in are abysmal and It is almost impossible for most people to work or spend as much as they used to.

Understandably, the first economic policy response was: do something, do it big and do it fast. The first priority of these policies should be to support the health sector, quickly increasing the capacity of beds, staff and ventilators, mobilising the production of the valuable equipment and nurturing innovation in treatments and vaccines.

Secondly, to preserve wellbeing, facing a disaster that affects everyone, governments must provide social insurance to help the most vulnerable make it through.

Another goal is to have the economy ready to go back to work with a minimal shortfall in productivity when the lockdown period loosens. The fear is that companies that cannot make payments during the freeze will close their doors for good. Some workers who are laid off now will later have trouble finding the same job that suits them and pays well. To keep businesses afloat, almost every country has deferred some, or most, tax payments. That is an effective and simple way for the government to give credit.





Finally, policymakers must stimulate the economy as soon as we can get back to work. For all countries, the disruption in the production and supply chains might lead to large increases in prices.

This biggest trade-off that moderate policymakers face today is to separate the temporary exceptional measures from permanent long-lasting revolutions.



