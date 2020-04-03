MURDER IN THE ALGARVE: Portugal’s police arrest 2 women for dismembering & decapitating man for €75,000





Portugal’s police have arrested two women suspected of dismembering and decapitating a 21-year-old man to rob him of €75,000.

The victim, Diogo from Albufeira, was reported to have received the money in compensation for the death of his mother who died in a hit-and-run incident.

-- Advertisement --



The two women, a 19- and 23-year-old, suspected of his murder are from Lagos. The police believe they seduced Diogo to rob him of his payout. The victim was reported missing on 18th March, and his decapitated head was later found in Tavira’s Pego do Inferno, on the 26th March.

Forensics believe he was asphyxiated before his body was dismembered and then left in different parts of the Algarve. The two women suspected of the heinous crime were caught and arrested yesterday by police for homicide and desecration of a corpse.



