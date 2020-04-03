Marbella Launches a Creative Competition During Lockdown in Spain





THE Department of Youth in Marbella has launched a creative competition, ‘Marbella Stays Home,’ which will reward the best photography, short stories, and drawings of its residents.

Those interested in participating in this initiative, which aims to make the quarantine measures imposed as a result of Covid-19 more enjoyable, have until April 12 to present their entry.

-- Advertisement --



Enrique Rodriguez, the councillor in charge of this initiative, has added that their aim is to “contribute towards the entertainment of its youngest and oldest residents, who are the most vulnerable during this medical crisis.” He has highlighted that the ‘Marbella Stays Home’ competition hopes to use “art and creativity as an instrument for citizens to keep entertained” during the quarantine.

Those who wish to take part will have until April 12 to submit their creative pieces. The prize for first place will be a tablet, second place will receive a digital camera and the third place will win a smartwatch.

To enter the photography competition, you must post a picture on Instagram with the caption #DesdeMiVentanaMB, and short stories must also be posted on Instagram under the hashtag #TeLoCuentoEnCasaMB. To enter the competition with a drawing, these must be uploaded to www.marbella.es/juventud with the hashtag #DibujandoContigoMB.





The photography contest is open to participants over the age of 12, contestants must upload a photo from their home which must be in the municipality of Marbella.

The short story entries are also open to participants over the age of 12, video entries must be uploaded onto Instagram and can only be a maximum of one minute.





The drawing contest is open for children from the age of six to 12 and the entry must be uploaded via the Marbella website, detailed above.