Man Utd stars to ‘donate 30% of wages to NHS’ and become first prem club to help fight coronavirus





Manchester United stars are set to donate 30 per cent of a month’s wages to the NHS and become the first Premier League club to slash salaries in a bid to fight coronavirus.

Club captain Harry Maguire, who pockets £190,000 a week, was approached by executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward about the idea.

Reports claim the England defender managed to convince his team-mates to give up a little under a third of their pay for one month – so long as it goes straight to local hospitals.

The Man Utd squad are said to have strongly agreed with Maguire’s proposal – with an official announcement expected in the coming hours.

Old Trafford players and bosses believe they can start a trend and get other clubs to follow, with United clearly one of the world’s most-famous, most-influential and richest teams.





Every player giving up 30 per cent of their wages would create a predicted figure of £8million for the NHS in its time of need.



