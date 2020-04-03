Madrid 091 emergency number receives 8,000 calls in one day – 100,000 since beginning of State of Alarm in Spain





SPAIN’S National Police revealed today Madrid’s 091 emergency number, has received nearly 100,000 calls since the State of Alarm began.

Some days, the number of inquiries has even doubled compared to figures for the same period last year.

The number of operators has been reinforced to cope with this increased demand, thus keeping the response time around 10 seconds. On the day with the highest demand, 8,000 calls were recorded.

Many members of the public contacted the Police’s Intelligent Command and Control Coordination Centre (CIMACC) – formerly known as the 091 Room – to alert officers to the behaviour of others ‘not respecting the movement restriction measures.’

And approximately one third of the calls received during the State of Alarm requested information about what they should be taking.

Noteworthy is the number of humanitarian services that have resulted from calls, such as the case of an elderly couple who had fallen inside their homes and called 091 for help.





The main task of the CIMACC 091 is to channel and attend to emergency situations and citizens’ demands for information by telephone.

It also coordinates and responds to requests for information from the National Police officers themselves working on the streets, regarding, for example, court orders for restraining or protecting victims of gender violence.



