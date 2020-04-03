Latest worldwide coronavirus statistics from Spain – Breaking news from the USA – Posted after midnight GMT





ACCORDING to the latest Worldometer statistics (at 05.00am GMT today), more than a million (1,015,850) people now have been diagnosed with the coronavirus (Covid-19) around the world to date.

Of today’s total, 749,643 people are currently infected, of which 37,654 (5 per cent) are in critical condition. Out of the remaining 266,207 cases, 212,991 have recovered or have been discharged, however, 53,216 have died from the disease.

-- Advertisement --



US coronavirus cases top 240,000 and the country has registered over 6,000 deaths to date. The coronavirus pandemic death toll in Spain passed 10,000 on Thursday, as the country reported its highest single-day number of deaths since the outbreak began with the total rising by more than 950 to 10,348, and the number infected topping 112,065.

Yesterday, France reported 884 additional deaths that have occurred in nursing homes over the past days and weeks. The French Government did not include these deaths in their official count, as their count only takes into consideration deaths of hospitalized patients.

More than 210,000 people have recovered from the disease, including 9,000 in the US. Here’s a breakdown of the results from Worldometer.







