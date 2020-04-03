Kate Garraway’s husband in intensive care with coronavirus





THE husband of Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway’s husband is in intensive care battling coronavirus.

Former Labour adviser Derek Draper is receiving emergency hospital treatment while TV presenter Kate has been forced to self-isolate after showing symptoms of the virus.

The 52-year-old was admitted to hospital on Monday and has since tested positive for the virus.

A spokesman for the former I’m A Celebrity contestant said: “Kate’s husband, Derek Draper, has been taken to hospital and is being treated in intensive care with a confirmed case of Covid-19.

“He was admitted on Monday and has since tested positive for the virus.”





They added: “Kate hasn’t been tested, however she has also been displaying mild symptoms, also since Monday, and as a result has been on strict isolation with her children at home.”

The 52-year-old TV presenter previously revealed on air that she had met the Prince of Wales on March 11.



