Help Euro Weekly News help the community in finding protective masks for those that need them to stop the spreading of the Coronavirus pandemic





Help us help the community in finding protective masks for those that need them to stop the spreading of the Coronavirus pandemic

WITH the possibility that the current confinement period is likely to be extended until at least April 26, as the Coronavirus continues to circulate, allowing mobility would clearly be a step backwards in this fight against the highly contagious virus.

It is necessary to study the measures we need to take and how to implement them. However, what is clear is that when you go out, those who can do so should wear masks, reduce contact to as little as possible and keep the suggested distance from each other. In other words, we should change our current practices and step up our defences.

This has been indicated by the person in charge of the Centro de Coordinación de Emergencias y Alertas Sanitarias, Fernando Simón, who requests that decisions on whether to prolong confinement must be taken by the Government and plan the situation from the scientific point of view.

One issue is that the health centres themselves are lacking protective masks and it is almost impossible for members of the public to get a hold of them.

Therefore, we are appealing to you. There have been various ideas for makeshift face protection and patterns have appeared online, have you tried any?

Can you sew or do you have access to material?

Maybe you own a shop that supplies materials for making clothes and can donate fabric and elastic?

Do you already know of someone who is supplying this service?

We would like to help our community by spreading the word and making sure that everybody who needs one can get a protective mask.

Please contact us here at Euro Weekly News if you can help.