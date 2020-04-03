Heartbroken British woman warns others after three family members returned from Costa Blanca holiday COVID19 positive





A BRITISH woman has taken to social media to urge anybody who travelled on a certain flight from Alicante to the UK last month to get checked out after three members of her family returned from a holiday in Benidorm COVID19 positive.

Alex Twidal’s Facebook post has already been shared more than 3,500 times in a matter of hours, as she reveals her family’s heartbreak.

Alex posted: “Three of my family members flew home from Benidorm (Alicante Airport) on Friday 20th March with Ryanair, flight Number FR9078, Gate Number B29, departure time was 19:55 and they flew to Leeds Bradford Airport.

“They have come back with coronavirus, which two of them are in hospital trying to fight. I honestly cannot tell you how heart breaking this is for me and the family. If you were on that flight PLEASE get checked out.”

The post has been met with lots of well wishers, and also Facebook users with their own stories to tell.

Betty Bryce said a friend of hers arrived at Hearthrown Airport from Australia, and "no-one was checked, it's frightening to think that it is happening worldwide".





While Susan Scott posted: "Omg, we were on the same flight, hopefully we are ok as it is now two weeks ago. Hope they get better and are ok."




