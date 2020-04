Barcelona star, Lionel Messi’s private plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Brussel’s Zavantem airport this morning due to problems with the landing gear.

The Argentinian striker wasn’t on board when the plane he often uses, destined for Tenerife, touched down at 9.10am, reports Belgian newspaper, HLN.

The aircraft was back in the air an hour and a half later, making its way back to the Belgian capital.

Brussels airport declined to comment due to GDPR legislation.