Europe contemplates further lockdown extensions as WHO warns against relaxing restrictions too soon





THE World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has warned countries against relaxing lockdown restrictions too quickly. Relaxing confinement measures too soon, can not only “provoke healthcare systems to recollapse,” but it can also “worsen the economic impact” from Covid-19, he stated.

Accounting for half of the world’s coronavirus-related deaths, European countries are now seriously contemplating longer lockdowns. Several countries in Europe have already extended and toughened up their lockdown restrictions, which heavily restrict movement.

France recently extended its lockdown until April 15, with Germany also extending its restrictions until April 19. Italy’s extended lockdown is due to expire on April 13, but its health experts also expect the date to be increased.

Spain’s already extended strict lockdown (until April 11) is also due to be extended tomorrow by President Pedro Sanchez, who plans to keep the country under house-arrest until at least April 26.

While Britain’s current measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus might not be quite as strict as some countries on the continent, it looks as though it too could be heading that way, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson now seriously considering tougher measures.







