The Army’s Special Operations Group (GEO) rolled into Denia and Javea this morning to control ‘hot spots’ such as beaches and promenades.

THE elite army unit will work together with the Guardia Civil, National and Local Police to ensuring State of Alarm lockdown measures are adhered to.

The coastal areas they will concentrate on are considered to be “most at risk of contagion” since there are “irresponsible people who ignore the obligation to stay at home” to go to the beach.