€100,000 financial aid for vulnerable groups amid COVID19 crisis in Costa Blanca town





CALPE Council today announced €100,000 aid will be given to the most vulnerable groups in the town to ensure they have basic food, hygiene and pharmacy products during State of Alarm.

To request assistance, send an email to: servsociales@ajcalp.es) or call the social services department (96 583 72 23 or 96 583 51 11).

Between March 20 and April 2, the department dealt with 115 emails and 172 calls in relation to aid amid the coronavirus crisis.

As such, Social Services has been reinforced with extra workers and social assistants to be able to meet the demand.

Councillor Noelia Císcar, said that “athough we have personnel exclusively for telephone and email attention, they are also sending a message of tranquility and patience, we are not going to leave anybody without attention”.

In addition, the department has received numerous proposals from volunteers, however according to Císcar, “at this time the best way to help is to stay at home, Red Cross, Caritas, Civil Protection and Social Services are already covering the needs that arise, but we appreciate this willingness to collaborate, now it is better to stay at home”.





Local Police and the Guardia Civil are reinforcing surveillance of access to the town at the weekend.



