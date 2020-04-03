Disabled child seriously ill with coronavirus hospitalised in Spain’s Barcelona





A NINE-YEAR-OLD disabled boy who is seriously ill with coronavirus has been admitted to Barcelona’s Vall d’Hebron hospital.

According to reports the little lad’s disability is severe and his state of health delicate, and he is suffering serious respiratory problems.

Spanish media reported that the nine-year-old is in the guardianship of the Catalan government, and that 34 other youngsters in the care of the Generalitat have symptoms compatible with Covid-19. A further eight have tested positive for the virus.