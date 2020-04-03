Delivery Companies in Spain start Opening their own Stores





TWO delivery companies Deliveroo and Glovo in Spain are opening their own stores and then offering to supply a small range of groceries and other shopping to people’s homes in an estimated 30 minutes.

The closure of so many restaurants due to coronavirus has meant that their traditional take away food service has declined as many operations have literally closed their doors so they have looked elsewhere to generate business.

They also deliver for some supermarkets but direct deals with manufacturers increases their profit margins.