‘Covidiot’ that wandered around a hospital posting videos on social media of staff treating Coronavirus patients gets Jailed





Kierran Stevenson, 32, the idiot who wandered around his local hospital to see the impact of coronavirus, and posted about his visit on Facebook, has been jailed for three months.

STEVENSON was captured on CCTV at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Buckinghamshire after posting on social media that he was going to go walk around the hospital to see the extent of the coronavirus pandemic for himself.

He posted photos on Facebook of himself at the hospital on March 30 and images of hospital corridors and commented that staff were not taking safety measures seriously.

Stevenson, from Aylesbury, Bucks was arrested and charged with one count of causing a public nuisance and one count of contravening the requirement as to the restriction of movement during the Coronavirus emergency period.

He appeared at Oxford Magistrates Court on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to both charges and has been sentenced to 12 weeks imprisonment.



