Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours reaches record high in Costa Blanca’s Alicante, with 31 fatalities





CORONAVIRUS deaths has reached a record day-to-day high in the Alicante Province with 31 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

This is the highest figure since the health crisis began and brings the total number of deaths to 219, 511 in the Community of Valencia as a whole.

Yesterday, there were 21 new Covid-19 deaths recorded in 24 hours.

-- Advertisement --



On a positive note, hospital admissions continue to fall, and in the province there were 32 less than yesterday.

However, the number of patients who must be admitted to the Intensive Care Units continues to grow and now stands at 144, three more than 24 hours ago.

The increase in positives for Covid-19 has posed a serious capacity problem in hospitals, and the Valencian Community has already taken drastic measures to increase the response capacity of its health system.





The president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, announced the creation of three field hospitals next to reference centres, which will reduce the pressure on the Valencian health centres in the next few days.

In addition, some hotels will be opened up as centres for patients.





A report from the Polytechnic University of Valencia estimates that ICU admissions will continue to rise until a peak on April 9.