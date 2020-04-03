



Costa del Sol’s kind-hearted twins to hold food donation collections in Fuengirola and Puerto Banus as part of charity drive

EURO Weekly News recently told you of the #ALLFOROEANDONEFORALL campaign where Kara Jaye Caradas and her twin sister Charley from The Boardwalk in Marbella are working tirelessly to deliver food packages to the elderly and less fortunate up and down the Costa del Sol. We have now joined together with the kind-hearted twins to help raise funds for their chosen charity and Go Fund Me page.

-- Advertisement --



The lovely ladies will be joined by their friend Pippa Jones in holding food donation collections at Iceland Fuengirola on Monday, April 6, from 10 a.m. 12 p.m. inside the shop and on Wednesday, April 8, they will be at the Iceland Puerto Banus from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the car park.

This is something we believe you should all get behind so if you wish to donate to them please put something in their trolley or visit the Go Fund Me page at gf.me/u/xtss6w







