Costa Del Sol revives Spain’s Malaga as ‘top tourist destination’ ready to bounce back once Covid-19 is wiped out





Malaga Town Hall has reassured the tourism and hospitality sector that it is not resting on its laurels during the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis, as it works hard on a plan to make Costa Del Sol’s Malaga – the world’s “top tourist destination” again.

“We are working on an extraordinary promotion plan to revive Malaga as a top tourist destination and a city worth investing in,” confirmed Rosa Sánchez, Councillor of Tourism and Promotion at Malaga’s Town Hall. “Our plan involves demonstrating everything that Malaga always was – and always has been – a dynamic, passionate and hospitable destination. We will continue to be a leader in tourism, positioning Malaga as a city worth investing in.”

She said that Malaga’s Town Hall is working alongside businesses in the tourism and hospitality sector, as well as Spanish and international embassies worldwide, in partnership with Malaga Airport, on a revival plan destined to put Malaga back on the travel map. She also confirmed that “all tourism activities and travel fairs to promote the city have not been cancelled, but postponed until the end of the year”.

Sánchez said she wanted to reassure both businesses – and employees – in the sector, that she and her team are working hard to ensure that the tourism industry in Malaga is ready to bounce back “stronger than ever”, as soon as Covid-19 has been driven out of town and country.



