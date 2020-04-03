COSTA DEL SOL MONEY LAUNDERING: French citizen arrested in Spain’s Malaga airport with €140,000 in cash





A French citizen was detained upon arrival at Malaga airport from Switzerland for suspected money laundering. He, and an accompanying minor, were found to be carrying €140,000 in cash between them.

The man, who flew in from Switzerland to Malaga on a private jet, lied about the amount he was bringing into the country. After a search, additional money was found on him (in his clothes), as well as inside the clothes of the accompanying minor.

“He was also evasive about where the money came from and what it was going to be used for,” said the Commissioner of the National Police, Jose Garcia Molina. “He tried to bring money into the country without formally declaring it.” The matter is now being dealt with the country’s money laundering department.

Molina also warned of a rise in money laundering and online fraud activity in Spain, as a result of a rise in “internet phishing”. He advised the public not to change bank account passwords on receiving an email/message from your bank, asking to change your password using the ‘State of Alarm’ as an excuse – as it’s fraudulent activity, and not your bank.



