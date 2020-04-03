Costa Blanca’s Santa Pola Council is Calling for Better Help for Businesses and the Self-Employed





SANTA POLA Council wants the Madrid government and the regional Valencia administration to give ‘serious’ help to self-employed people and businesses in the area.

The council met with local business representatives, and they agreed to join forces to lobby for greater assistance to be given once the State of Alarm period finishes.

The strong view from business owners was that self-employed people who cannot ply their trade at the moment, should get a three-month break on paying taxes for the first quarter of this year.

The meeting also suggested that those who are self-employed, but are still able to carry on working, ought to be given a tax moratorium between September and October.

That’s because their income has been reduced and they are risking their health during the Covid-19 crisis.





Another demand was that all local business tax payments for the first three months of the year that are due to be paid in April, should be delayed and included within a six-month payment in the summer.

A call was also made for banks and other financial institutions not to take advantage of the current situation over loans, which they say should be offered at low or zero interest rates.



