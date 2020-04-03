Costa Blanca South’s Torrevieja Hospital is Seeing Some Better News Over Covid Cases





GUARDAMAR’S mayor, José Luis Sáez, has said that 30 patients who contracted the coronavirus have been discharged from Torrevieja Hospital.

He added that hospital admission numbers for people with severe Covid-19 symptoms are slowing down.

The news came from the latest videoconference involving local mayors and Ribera Salud, who run the Torrevieja Health Department.

It was the first official declaration from Ribera Salud over discharge figures, after leaders of the 12 municipalities covered by the department pleaded for more information over the number of local coronavirus cases.

No further details though over exact numbers and where the virus has struck have been supplied to the mayors by Ribera Salud or the Valencian Health Ministry.





Despite capacity concerns earlier in the week, Torrevieja Hospital is allegedly believed to have room for more patients in its ITU facilities if needed.



