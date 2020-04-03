Costa Blanca City Gets New Bins to Replace Storm-Damaged Units





ORIHUELA council has taken delivery of 80 new high capacity rubbish containers to replace those that were damaged in last September´s storms.

They will be used for the disposal of paper and cardboard, which will be recycled.

-- Advertisement --



The containers will be placed on local roads in areas where there is the greatest demand and where previous units were damaged.

The 80 new bins add to the total of almost a thousand containers that Orihuela´s refuse department has bought as replacements since the severe weather last autumn.

Councillor Dámaso Aparicio thanked residents for continuing to recycle their rubbish during the current State of Alarm.



