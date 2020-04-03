Corona Beer Halts Production Due to Coronavirus





THE brewer of Corona lager is suspending production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The brand of alcohol has been unfortunate, with its name being heavily linked with the current coronavirus disease that grips the world. People linking the beer with the virus ended up losing the company £132 million.

The corona lager will no longer be produced after Mexico deemed it non-essential. The brewery Grupo Modelo said it was scaling down its operations to a ‘bare minimum’ in line with the Mexican government’s orders.

The company added that they may be allowed to continue to brew beer if it was deemed agricultural, which is allowed. Agriculture and food production are among the key sectors which are still allowed to function under Mexican government orders.

Non-essential activities have been suspended for at least the month of April to slow the spread of coronavirus.





Grupo Modelo, which also has other export brands including Pacifico and Modelo, said it would complete the suspension in the next few days.



